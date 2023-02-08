Manatee County middle schooler arrested in shooting threat made on TikTok, sheriff says

A student was arrested Wednesday at a Manatee County middle school and accused of making a shooting threat, the sheriff’s office said in a press release.

A student at Buffalo Creek Middle School in Palmetto has been charged with a second-degree felony, accused of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting.

“There is no evidence that this student was involved in other recent school threats in Manatee County,” the release said.

At 9:26 a.m. on Wednesday, a tip concerning a video on TikTok showing rounds being fired in a classroom with a toy gun was received by FortifyFL.

The TikTok user was identified as the Buffalo Creek Middle School student. The student was arrested at the school and admitted he made the video.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the student, and the Bradenton Herald generally does not identify minors accused in crimes.

Deputies are still investigating the incident.