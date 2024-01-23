Manatee County OKs affordable housing complex near Interstate 75. Will it be too loud?

The 606-unit Amara multifamily housing project, including at least 152 units of affordable housing, won unanimous approval from the Manatee County Commission during a recent public meeting.

Amara would be built on a 20-acre parcel at 3308 Lena Road, about 1 mile south of State Road 64. The developer is New York City-based WB Property Group.

The heavily wooded site, occupied by a now-vacant single-family home, is currently zoned suburban agriculture.

The seven-building project, with a maximum five-story height, required a rezone to planned development-residential.

Commissioners were most concerned about potential noise from Interstate 75, which lies directly to the west of Amara.

Chris Klepek, an urban planner for Manatee County, said the project requires a noise study to ensure levels don’t exceed 65 decibels.

If noise levels exceed 65 decibels, the developer has several possible solutions, such as building a noise wall along the highway, additional insulation and thicker glass in windows, Klepek said.

Scott Rudacille, an attorney with Blalock Walters, represented WB Property Group before the Manatee County Commission.

Amara would be located along Lena Road, which is scheduled to expand to four lanes from S.R. 64 to S.R. 70 and connect to the 44th Avenue extension.

Manatee County Government recently launched a three-year project to extend 44th Avenue over Interstate 75.

Amara would be “highly amenitized,” and include a pool, pickleball court, wellness center and dog park, Rudacille said.

“We think this is a great project in a great area,” Rudacille said.

Immediately to the east of the planned apartment complex is Lena Business Park, and beyond that is the Lena Road Landfill. Commissioners had no questions about either during Thursday’s public hearing.

The Manatee County Planning Commission previously recommended approval of the Amara project.

Affordable housing needed in Manatee

WB Property Group could decide to increase the number of affordable units in Amara.

Due to the shortage of affordable housing in the Bradenton area, the county has fast-tracked WB’s request.

Many Manatee County households struggle with housing costs, according to United Way Suncoast’s ALICE Report — Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed households.

The number of Manatee households living below the ALICE threshold has risen 16% since 2019, from 57,768 households to 66,818.

Affordable housing is meant to provide a place to live that costs no more than 30% of a resident’s income for rent or mortgage payments. Those households may be eligible for subsidized housing.

“WB Property Group is an owner-developer of real estate headquartered in New York City. With over 100 years of experience across all asset classes and a pedigree in construction, WB continues to leverage its experience and evolve, now predominantly focusing on value-add and ground-up development of multifamily, nationwide,” the company says on its web page.

In addition to its projects in New York, WB’s portfolio includes projects in Texas, Tennessee and Lakeland.