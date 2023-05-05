Manatee County revives cold case killing of missing Palmetto man found shot in the head

A man left his house in Palmetto 21 years ago and was missing until his body was discovered a week later with a gunshot wound to the head.

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday that they’re seeking new information to solve the two decades-long cold case.

Wajid Coleman, 20, was last seen leaving his residence at 1302 29th Street East in Palmetto at 4 a.m. on July 23, 2001.

That night, Coleman was attempting to protect a woman from being assaulted by Terrance Johnson, 26, her ex-boyfriend, Coleman’s family previously told the Bradenton Herald. The family felt that led to his death.

Manatee County sheriff’s reports said that the night of Coleman’s disappearance, the woman discovered Johnson hiding in her house.

She asked Coleman to get Johnson to leave, and he did so, the report said. Coleman came back inside but left again and never returned.

After Coleman left, the woman said she fell asleep, and later that night Johnson sexually assaulted and kidnapped her.

Once the woman got free, she called for help. Johnson was arrested and charged with rape, false imprisonment and burglary with battery.

When Coleman’s dead body was discovered a week later in a wooded area in the 600 block of Magellan Drive, medical examiners determined he had been shot in the head.

Marion Vega, Coleman’s aunt, told the Herald then that her nephew was a good person who was only trying to protect someone.

“It’s unpleasant. It’s unfortunate, but at least there’s some closure,” Vega said. “It was just so hard not knowing.”

The investigator had few leads in Coleman’s death at the time but has now chosen to review the case and is asking for the community’s help.

If you have any information on the case call Manatee County Sheriff’s Office Detective Darryl Davis at 747-3011 Ext. 2535, or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3000, call Manatee Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477(TIPS) or visit www.ManateeCrimeStoppers.com.