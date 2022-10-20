Manatee County sheriff ID’s man shot dead on Skyway pier. Reward upped to $8,000

Detectives are asking for help in the investigation into who shot a 26 -year-old Bradenton man on the Skyway fishing pier.

Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez — who the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office had not previously identified — was found dead inside a parked car on the afternoon of Oct. 14, moments after witnesses said they heard several gunshots and saw a vehicle speed away.

Detectives said they had several leads, but have not yet identified a suspect. The shooting is believed to be a targeted attack.

The reward for information that leads to an arrest is now $8,000 thanks to the Gold Star of Manatee County. The sheriff’s office announced Thursday the club’s contribution, which adds $5,000 to the standard reward offered by Crime Stoppers.

The Gold Star of Manatee County frequently donates additional funds for rewards in unsolved homicide cases.

Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011. Or to remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward, information can be given to Manatee Crime Stoppers by calling 866-634-8477 (TIPS) or online at manateecrimestoppers.com.