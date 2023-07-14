Manatee County Sheriff's Office seizes $52,000 in illegal proceeds during game room bust

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office seized 69 gambling machines and more than $52,000 in illegal proceeds during a raid of the Sizzling Sam's Arcade.

The MCSO Intel and Strategic Unit started an investigation into gambling businesses in Manatee County operating illegal slot machines. A total of 53 gambling establishments were identified at the time. About 40% shut down voluntarily after deputies delivered cease and desist letters to each business, warning owners they could face five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 per machine.

Detectives then went undercover and visited the remaining gambling establishments, also known as game rooms.

On June 20, undercover detectives entered the Sizzling Sam's Arcade, located at 3126 1st Street West, engaged in slot machine-style gambling, and obtained a search warrant.

The warrant was executed on Thursday. Detectives shut down the business and collected 69 gambling machines and more than $52,000 in illegal proceeds. None of the customers or employees were arrested, however, the business owner remains under investigation and charges are pending.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: MCSO seizes $52,000 in illegal proceeds during game room bust