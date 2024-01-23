Manatee County Supervisor of Elections to retire ahead of 2024 presidential primary

Longtime Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett will retire on March 1, just weeks ahead of the Florida Presidential Primary.

Bennett emailed a resignation letter on Monday, notifying Gov. Ron DeSantis and Secretary of State Cord Byrd of his resignation. He recommended DeSantis appoint his Chief-of-Staff, Scott Farrington, to finish his term. The position is up for election in November.

"These years have been some of the highlights of my life, but it is now time for me to spend more time with family, friends, and in other community volunteer services," Bennett wrote.

"I cannot believe there is a better, more accomplished, or more knowledgeable person than Scott to fill this position," he wrote. "Scott has over twenty years of election experience and has been the key to the efficiency of this office and is well known in the election's community for his leadership and knowledge."

Bennett reflected on his career in the press release announcing his retirement. Prior to serving as elections supervisor, Bennett was a state senator from 2002 to 2012 and a member of the Florida House from 2001 to 2002.

"I have spent a fabulous 22 years in the service of the people of the state of Florida," Bennett said. "These years have been the highlight of my life, and it is with some regret that I have decided to retire... Life is an ever-changing tapestry, and I would like to spend the rest of my time with my family, friends and on my various hobbies and charities."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett set to retire