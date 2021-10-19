Manatee deaths rise in Florida as pollutants kill seagrass

BRENDAN FARRINGTON
·2 min read

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Manatees have starved to death by the hundreds along Florida’s east coast because algae blooms and contaminants are killing the seagrass the beloved sea mammals eat, a wildlife official told a House committee Tuesday.

Seagrass has been decimated in the 156-mile-long Indian River Lagoon and neighboring areas. The aquatic plant thrives in clear, sandy water, but murkier water because of the algae and pollutants has made it harder for seagrass to survive, said Melissa Tucker, director of the Division of Habitat and Species Conservation at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

“Our statewide death count from all sources has been higher than it’s ever been reported before,” Tucker told the House State Affairs Committee. “This is a starvation issue. There’s not enough seagrasses that are available to the manatees.”

Officials noticed a sharp rise in manatee deaths from December through May, when the sea cows congregate in warm waters. During that period, 677 manatees died, when typically only 156 die, Tucker said.

While manatee mortality leveled out after May, when the mammals extend their range in summer and fall, the state has recorded 968 manatee deaths in 2021, with more than two months left in the year. The previous annual high was 830 deaths in 2013, Tucker said.

Big manatee die-offs in past years have been attributed to more transitory events like algae blooms and unusually cold weather, but the seagrass problem could take longer to reverse, Tucker said. Efforts are being made to replant seagrass and restore clam and oyster beds so the mollusks can help filter the water, she said.

“This is something that we’re going to be trying to manage and improve over the course of years and maybe decades," she said.

Republican State Rep. Thad Altman, who represents Brevard County, where manatees typically thrive, said it will be difficult to regrow the seagrass unless the water gets cleared up. He said the manatees are now even eating seagrass roots, permanently killing the aquatic plants.

“We literally have a catastrophe on our hands,” Altman said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Britain's fossil fuel dilemma in the spotlight as climate talks near

    Britain faces a fossil fuel dilemma: it can burnish its green credentials by halting new oil and gas development in the North Sea, yet doing so will leave it more reliant on imported fuel. How Britain charts a course to achieve net zero emissions by 2050 will be under scrutiny when it hosts the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, starting on Oct. 31. In June 2019, when Britain enshrined its 2050 net zero target in law, Greenpeace activists steered speedboats towards a BP platform in the North Sea brandishing a "Climate Emergency" banner to try to stop production starting from Vorlich oilfield.

  • Explainer - What is behind the recent surge in violence in Indian Kashmir?

    A surge in violence in Indian Kashmir in recent weeks, including a spate of militant attacks on civilians and a widespread crackdown by security forces, has left 33 people dead in the heavily militarised region since early October. Kashmir, which is claimed in full by both India and Pakistan but ruled in parts by both countries, has been the site of a bloody armed insurrection against New Delhi since the 1990s. The fresh wave of killings by suspected militants appear to be targeted towards non-Kashmiris, including migrant workers, and members of the minority Hindu and Sikh communities in the Muslim-majority Kashmir valley.

  • California must keep public workers insured when they strike

    A new law forbids any public entity in California from pulling health insurance from a worker who’s walked off the job, something critics say already is a federal protection.

  • WH: FBI, US Embassy lead Haiti kidnapping response

    Citing the safety of 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group kidnapped in Haiti, the White House's Jen Psaki declines to detail the U.S. response. It has "never been in the interests of bringing people home," to divulge details Psaki said. (Oct. 19)

  • Landlocked states with shark attacks

    After Colorado Governor Jared Polis shared a map of shark attacks last week, many were curious about the landlocked states that reported sole shark attacks.

  • Energy crunch hits global recovery as winter approaches

    Power shortages are turning out streetlights and shutting down factories in China. The poor in Brazil are choosing between paying for food or electricity. German corn and wheat farmers can't find fertilizer, made using natural gas.

  • A New York power plant that mines bitcoin faces big test in governor's office

    Greenidge Generation in the third quarter of 2020 said it mined 729 bitcoins and had approximately 15,300 miners in operation.

  • Mandarin duck returns to Hougang canal, and other wildlife sightings in Singapore

    In our Wildlife Around Singapore series, we share interesting flora and fauna that have been sighted around the island.

  • This week in golf: TV sked, tee times, info for Zozo and other pro events

    Here's a look at what's happening around the golf world and how you can watch.

  • Rory McIlroy wins 20th PGA Tour title in first appearance since tearful Ryder Cup

    Las Vegas is famous for effecting rapid switches in fortune and so it proved for Rory McIlroy on Sunday night. Suddenly, the Northern Irishman’s 2021 does not seem nearly so bleak after he fought off a quality field to win the CJ Cup and its £1.3m first prize.

  • Beaver family goes bobbing for baby pumpkins

    The Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma organized the festive beaver event.

  • Haiti gang seeks $1 million per person for kidnapped missionaries

    Justice Minister Liszt Quitel told Reuters that talks were underway with kidnappers to seek the release of the missionaries abducted over the weekend outside the capital Port-au-Prince by a gang called 400 Mawozo. The fee was first reported by the Wall Street Journal earlier in the day. CNN reported earlier on Tuesday the kidnappers first called Christian Aid Ministries - the group to which the victims belonged - on Saturday and immediately conveyed the pricetag for the missionaries release.

  • To catch a zebra, Maryland officials decide to use more zebras

    A group of zebras in Maryland are about to earn their stripes by helping officials find two of their own that escaped from a local wildlife center, according to the Prince George's County Department of the Environment.

  • Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger says Ray-Ray McCloud will be the guy to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster

    Are the Steelers counting on Ray-Ray McCloud to replace JuJu Smith-Schuster in the lineup?

  • Judge orders release of most 911 calls from high-speed crash that killed 6-year-old

    The ruling was a partial victory for the Charlotte Observer, which challenged an effort to withhold public records.

  • Concrete: the world's 3rd largest CO2 emitter

    If concrete were a country, it would be the third largest emitter of greenhouse gases on Earth, behind only China and the United States.

  • 600-Lb. Sea Turtle Stranded in Cape Cod Rescued and Returned to the Open Ocean

    The Mass Audubon Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, New England Aquarium, and the International Fund for Animal Welfare worked together to return the massive leatherback sea turtle to safe waters

  • Hungry bears descend on Denver

    Keep your eyes open, friends. Colorado wildlife officials are reporting an increase in black bear activity in the Denver metro area.What’s happening: Our furry friends are getting ready to hibernate — and they’re packing on the pounds to prepare. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.That means they’re spending up to 20 hours a day stockpiling 20,000 calories wherever they can find them. State of play: Roughly 50 sightings in and around Denver have been repor

  • Bull elk gets tangled in a net, photos show. Then Colorado wildlife officials step in

    Elk and deer have become entangled in everything from hammocks to Christmas lights, officials say.

  • British Museum to display the world's oldest map of stars

    The British Museum will display what it says is the world’s oldest surviving map of the stars in a major upcoming exhibition on the Stonehenge stone circle. The 3,600-year-old “Nebra Sky Disc,” first discovered in Germany in 1999, is one of the oldest surviving representations of the cosmos in the world and has never before been displayed in the U.K., the London museum said Monday. The “World of Stonehenge” exhibition planned for next year will be the first time the disc has been loaned out from Germany for 15 years.