Manatee deputies arrest Bradenton man after finding buried body at homeless camp

A 59-year-old man is under arrest after the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said he killed a man and buried the body at a Bradenton homeless camp.

Deputies arrested Stephen Astbury Jr. Friday after receiving a tip from a person who said they had knowledge of a homicide that happened two weeks earlier at a homeless camp in the 3700 block of 14th Street West in Bradenton.

The tip pointed to Astbury, who resides in the homeless camp. Once he was located, deputies say they took him into custody on an unrelated charge while detectives gathered more information.

Following an interview with a witness, detectives say they were led to the spot in the homeless camp where the body was buried.

On Monday, detectives dug about a foot into the ground and discovered a bag with a body inside.

The victim is believed to be a 64-year-old man who also stayed in the camp, according to a news release.

The sheriff’s office has not released the name of the victim, citing Marsy’s Law.

Detectives say they believe Astbury and the man were involved in a disagreement before the killing.

The sheriff’s office website shows Astbury is being held in the Manatee County Jail on charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but the sheriff’s office said in a news release that murder charges are pending.