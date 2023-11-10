Manatee deputies arrest Bradenton man after double homicide at RV park, sheriff says

A 36-year-old Bradenton man is under arrest after a double homicide at a local RV park, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

At around 12:06 p.m. Friday, deputies say they responded a report of a woman crying out for helpat the Arbor Terrace RV Park.

When deputies arrived at the 200 block of 55th Avenue Terrace West, they said they found a man and a 62-year-old woman dead on the floor of the mobile home. The age of the male victim has not been released by the sheriff’s office.

Thomas Matejcek, 36, was arrested in connection with the double homicide and charges are pending, the sheriff’s office said. The news release did not detail the charges that Matejcek is facing.

When the first deputy arrived on the scene, he saw a man running away, according to the release.

The man, who deputies later identified as Matejcek, was found by additional deputies along 14th Street West, the release says.

Matejcek has been arrested in the past for robbery, battery and trespassing, according to public records. Most recently, he was arrested Oct. 6 on a contempt of court charge, court documents show.

According to recent court records, Matejcek is homeless and lives in the Bradenton area.

“I commend the numerous deputies who converged on this area and quickly apprehended Matejcek for this senseless crime,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a release.

Detectives say this was an isolated incident and not a random attack.

Citing Marsy’s Law, a Florida law that prevents the release of a victim’s identifying information, the sheriff’s office has not named the homicide victims.

Deputies investigate the scene of a double homicide in the Arbor Terrace RV park that happened at around 12:06 pm Friday, Nov. 10.

