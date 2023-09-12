Manatee deputies arrest teenager linked to Bradenton shooting on National Cinema Day

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office announced it has arrested a 16-year-old for his role in a movie theater shooting that happened more than two weeks ago.

The shooting, which coincided with National Cinema Day, happened at the AMC Bradenton 20 movie theater on Aug. 27, according to a news release.

The release said there were reports of a fight at the theater with gunshots fired inside the theater, but officers determined the gunfire happened in the parking lot and nobody was injured.

The suspect turned himself in on Sept. 5 and was charged with carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm in a public place.

The Bradenton Herald generally does not identify minors accused of a crime.

National Cinema Day was a promotion at multiple theaters, including AMC, that offered discounted movie ticket prices and some select concession items.

Manatee County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 16-year-old in connection with a shooting at the AMC Bradenton 20 Cinema. James A. Jones Jr./jajones1@bradenton.com