Manatee deputies open murder investigation into fatal shooting at Bradenton mobile home

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting at a Bradenton mobile home park.

Around 8:25 a.m. Thursday, deputies responded to the Mel Mar Village Mobile Home Park and found a 23-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the head, according to a news release. The man died shortly after law enforcement officers and EMS arrived, deputies say.

The shooting happened in the 2800 block of 14th Street West, according to the sheriff’s office.

Witnesses told investigators they saw the victim arguing with another man before the man pulled a gun and shot the victim, the sheriff’s office said. Deputies believe the two men were arguing over drugs.

The suspect left the area before deputies arrived, according to the sheriff’s office.

Citing Marsy’s Law, the sheriff’s office did not release the shooting victim’s name. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing, deputies said.

Anyone with information related to the shooting is asked to contact the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office at (941) 747-3011. To remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at (866) 634-8477 or visit www.ManateCrimeStoppers.com.