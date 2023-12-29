Manatee deputy shoots robbery suspect in Bradenton mobile home park, sheriff says

A Manatee County Sheriff’s Office deputy is on paid administrative after firing their weapon at a teenager during a robbery investigation early Friday morning.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of 47th Ave. Dr. E., Bradenton, and was in response to shots fired by the teen, according to a release.

At around 1:30 a.m., deputies say they responded to a report that someone was seen checking door handles on vehicles in the Grove Mobile Home Park. When deputies arrived, they said they saw a 17-year-old suspect enter a vehicle.

At approximately 1:50 a.m., the sheriff’s office says deputies with a K-9 unit gave the teenager verbal commands. Instead of stopping, the 17-year-old fled on foot and then fired multiple rounds at the deputies, according to the sheriff’s office.

Detectives say one deputy then fired “multiple rounds” back at the suspect, hitting him in the left leg. The deputy’s name has not been released to the public.

Deputies secured the teen and began to render aid until paramedics arrived, according to a release.

No deputies or other individuals were injured during the shooting, according to a release.

The sheriff’s office says the suspect was taken to a local hospital for further treatment, where he remains in custody at this time.

The teenager, whose name has not been released by the sheriff’s office, will be charged with two counts of attempted murder while engaged in a felony, use of a deadly weapon on a police animal and armed burglary, the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy who fired shots is now on routine paid administrative leave while an investigation into the shooting and an internal investigation is conducted.