Manatee deputy tases a 70-year-old woman three times — and a dog once

A 70-year-old Bradenton woman had to be tased three times and physically restrained while interfering with deputies trying to execute an arrest warrant on a family member, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Barbara Pinkney was arrested for felony battery on a law enforcement officer and obstructing justice on Dec. 26, but posted $1,000 in bonds and was released the following day.

Deputies say they were attempting to execute the warrant on a subject wanted for carrying a concealed firearm in the 1600 block of 27th Avenue Drive East just after 7 p.m., believing the suspect was inside the home.

According to the arrest report, the deputies were greeted at the door by Pinkney after another subject inside the home became uncooperative. Pinkney told the deputies that they could not enter the home without a search warrant, and it was explained that the deputies were enforcing an arrest warrant and didn’t need a search warrant.

Pinkney was advised that she could be arrested for obstruction if she didn’t cooperate and she refused, attempting to shut the door on the deputies, according to the report.

The deputy decided to arrest Pinkney at that point and she began to resist, pulling away from the deputy and pushing him in the chest, the report states.

The deputy drew his taser and pulled the trigger, but the first attempt had no effect. According to the report, the deputy then “drive stunned” Pinkney in the back, which proved effective enough to force Pinkney to the ground.

Drive stun is a technique using a taser directly against the body, rather than firing probes.

Though Pinkney went to the ground, she continued to resist so she was warned she would be tased again. She continued to resist so the deputy drive stunned her again, this time with no effect, the report states.

It took a second deputy getting involved before managing to restrain the 70-year-old Pinkney to get her handcuffed.

Following the brouhaha, the wanted suspect could not be located, but the deputy noted, “There was enough time during the chaos at the front of the residence for (the suspect) to get out of the rear of the residence.”

Deputies say the unusual sequence of events didn’t stop there.

A neighbor had been yelling at the deputies during the struggle and his dog got loose. Deputies say the neighbor’s dog attempted to attack a K9 unit on the scene. The dog was tased and brought under control.