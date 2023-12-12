Manatee detectives search for suspect in 2022 murder at Sunshine Skyway Fishing Pier

Manatee County detectives are looking for a suspect from a 2022 shooting at the Sunshine Skyway South Fishing Pier.

Alex Martinez, 33, is wanted by Manatee County Sheriff's deputies in connection to the fatal shooting of Diomicio Primitivo Ibarra-Hernandez, 26. Detectives said Martinez arranged a meeting with the victim on Oct. 14 at the pier to buy a large quantity of cannabis.

A witness reported hearing gunshots at the pier at 5:15 p.m. and seeing a vehicle drive away. Deputies responded and found Ibarra-Hernandez dead in his car.

Detectives think Martinez is in the Plant City area of Hillsborough County.

The Gold Star Club of Manatee County is offering an additional $5,000 for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information on this case can contact the Manatee County Sheriff's Office at 941-747-3011. To remain anonymous, contact Manatee County Crime Stoppers at 866-634-8477 or submit a tip online.

