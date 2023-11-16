Manatee elementary school employee charged with molesting third grader, deputies say

An employee at Abel Elementary School has been charged with molesting a third-grade student, Manatee County Sheriff’s officials said.

Angel Rodrigues Mercado, 67, was investigated by detectives on Nov. 7 after a third-grade student told a relative about the crime. He was immediately removed from the school while detectives conducted an investigation.

Sheriff’s officials said that on Nov. 15, Mercado confessed to committing lewd and lascivious molestation of the victim at school. He was charged and booked at the Manatee County Jail.

“We commend the bravery of the victim in disclosing this information which led to Mercado’s arrest,” sheriff’s officials said in a statement. “We encourage parents to speak to their children about molestation and how to report this crime.”

Detectives are asking anyone who has information about this case or knows a victim to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-747-3011.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee school employee charged with molesting third grader: deputies