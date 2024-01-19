Manatee Found Tangled in Fishing Lure Released After Yearlong Rehabilitation

A manatee found with a fishing lure hooked to its face and left flipper was released into Florida waters on January 11 following an almost yearlong rehabilitation.

Footage released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission shows the emaciated manatee just before it was rescued near Crystal River in February 2023.

The manatee underwent rehabilitation in ZooTampa at Lowry Park, where it was named ’Allure’ – in reference to the object that caused its injury – by those who nursed it back to health.

The second part of this footage shows the manatee as it was released into Three Sisters Springs, a group of warm natural springs in the Crystal River National Wildlife Refuge, on January 11.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission asked people to be mindful and pick up trash to prevent debris entering lakes, waterways and marine environments. Credit: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission via Storyful