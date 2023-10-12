Manatee joins program to protect domestic violence survivors with free doorbell cameras

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody joined Manatee County officials Thursday to announce the expansion of a program meant to protect victims of domestic violence from further abuse.

Project Protect is a state-sponsored program that provides victims of domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking and sexual violence with doorbell cameras that can provide the evidence necessary to put offenders away, Moody said. Manatee County is one of four participating Florida counties.

“Survivors can be nervous about whether their abuser is nearby or whether the abuser will return and what they will do if they’re alone,” said Moody. “The fear of being victimized can be paralyzing, and that fear can last for years.”

According to the Florida Department of Health, Manatee County has trended higher than the state average in domestic violence cases since 2016. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

“This is a time for us, as a community and state, to spotlight a crime that happens in the dark, in the shadows and behind closed doors, often under the noses of the closest family members of the perpetrator and the victim,” said Moody.

Manatee County Sheriff Rick Wells said the provided cameras are expected to make a huge difference for victims who are harassed, abused or otherwise threatened by a domestic violence situation. Having photographic proof of the situation will help deputies put offenders behind bars, he explained.

FL program provides free doorbell cameras

“So many times for us, when we get to the scene, the suspect has already left. This program will give us the evidence that we need to fully prosecute and put them back in jail where they belong,” Wells said.

Speaking during Thursday’s press conference, one domestic violence survivor thanked Moody for creating the program and urged other victims to seek help from friends, family and law enforcement agencies.

“I thought, ‘It will never happen to you,’ but it does. I thought if you’re nice to everybody, you will not give them a reason to be abusive to you, but it will happen,” said Ketty Castillo, who shared the story of how she left a physically abusive relationship.

Another domestic violence survivor also praised Moody’s program. Brandie Rodriguez said she first fled from New York to Manatee County in 1997 to get away from an abusive partner. Less than two months later, he found her and the abuse continued, she said in an interview with the Bradenton Herald.

“I was just in fear all the time. I thought I was going to die,” said Rodriguez, who said her partner abused her physically and emotionally. “It really took the victim’s advocate to convince me that I would make it through this.”

Manatee County joins Project Protect program

Project Protect launched in Hillsborough and Martin counties earlier this year. Thursday’s announcement expands the program to Manatee and Hardee counties.

In order to get involved in the program, people experiencing domestic violence should contact the Manatee County Clerk of the Court for an injunction against an abuser. Effective immediately, staff will provide information on how to receive a free doorbell video camera.

“Oftentimes, clerks are the first line of defense for victims of domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking. We welcome this opportunity to partner with AG Ashley Moody in introducing Project Protect for the citizens of Manatee County and bringing victims peace of mind,” said Angel Colonneso, Manatee County’s clerk of circuit court and comptroller.

If you are dealing with domestic violence, call local law enforcement or Florida’s domestic violence hotline at 1 (800) 500-1119.