Manatee man convicted in 2017 murder after investigation

Karrie Lee Sanderson III was convicted of second-degree murder Wednesday after being charged in the August 2017 killing of his good friend.

Sanderson, 41, was charged with the murder of 32-year-old Melquisedec Betancourt.

According to a press release from the state attorney, Sanderson got out of a car and shot Betancourt three times while he sat in the driver's seat.

Sanderson ran through a parking lot and tossed the gun by a tree, the report said.

The gun was later recovered, where Sanderson's DNA was found on it. He was also seen on security footage running through the parking lot, according to the press release.

By the way: Overall crime down despite slow progress on search for police chief

And: DeSantis signs bill offering incentives to help recruit law enforcement officers

ICYMI: Sarasota deputies recover man's body found floating in mangroves

Sanderson initially said when he was arrested that Betancourt was shooting at him while he ran away. He denied owning or even touching the gun, officials said.

According to the press release, Sanderson said that he did shoot Betancourt as an act of self-defense for the first time during the trial. He said that Betancourt had the gun and that he took it from him and shot him.

Evidence, however, showed that the raspberry-colored gun was sold to a member of Sanderson's household months before the shooting.

Assistant State Attorney Rebecca Freel said that the Betancourt family has been waiting for justice since 2017.

"Due to the thorough investigation and quick arrest by the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, the Defendant has been held responsible and justice has finally been served," Freel said. "We are grateful to the jury for their careful consideration in bringing this case to a close."

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee County man convicted in August 2017 murder of friend