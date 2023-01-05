New Manatee official faces sexual harassment claim. ‘There was no physical contact,’ he says

Mitchell Teitelbaum, a high-ranking Manatee School District official, has delayed the acceptance of his new job as deputy administrator for Manatee County Government after a sexual harassment complaint was filed against him.

The complaint, which has been obtained by the Bradenton Herald via a public records request, alleges inappropriate contact. The victim said Teitelbaum hugged them in a way that made them feel uncomfortable.

The report was submitted by a county employee whose name has not been released in accordance with Florida’s law on sexual harassment complaints.

The report said there was “uninvited physical contact of a sexual nature” when Teitelbaum allegedly grabbed the employee around the waist and pulled them “close to/against his body, making me uncomfortable.”

In a written statement provided to the Bradenton Herald on Wednesday morning, Teitelbaum denied any wrongdoing, calling the report an “unsubstantiated and false complaint on an incident that did not take place.”

He also urged county officials to begin a “formal impartial third-party investigation into the false allegation.”

County officials are expected to vote on whether to begin a third-party investigation into the claim during a Tuesday, Jan. 10, public meeting.

‘No physical contact’

At least three people witnessed the event, according to the complaint. The employee said the incident occurred Nov. 29, minutes after the Manatee County Commission appointed Teitelbaum to the position.

Speaking with the Bradenton Herald, the 60-year-old lawyer also said he was never alone with the victim the day he was appointed to the position. County staff escorted Teitelbaum and his wife to see his office on the ninth floor of the Administration Building when the alleged incident occurred.

“I got confirmed that day. I met with (County Administrator Scott) Hopes’ assistant. I met with the communications director. They showed me where my office would be, and that was it,” Teitelbaum recalled. “There was no physical contact with anybody at any time.”

Story continues

When Teitelbaum was further pressed on whether the inappropriate contact had occurred, he said, “No. I don’t hug strangers. I’m not touchy-feely.”

“It is regrettable to face this situation prior to ever starting for, working for or conducting any business whatsoever on behalf of the county,” Teitelbaum wrote in a statement.

Teitelbaum also questioned the timing of the sexual harassment complaint, which came two weeks after the alleged incident.

As part of the written complaint, the victim explained that they verbally expressed their concern to Human Resources officials on Dec. 5 and Dec. 6 before moving forward with an official filing.

A previous allegation

Teitelbaum, who has served as assistant superintendent and general counsel for the School District of Manatee County for the past nine years, has faced a sexual harassment allegation before.

In January 2020, Superintendent Cynthia Saunders ordered Teitelbaum to complete three courses on sexual harassment and workplace sensitivity following the outcome of an investigation into a sexual harassment complaint that had been filed against him.

That incident referred to “unwelcome” remarks tied to “flirting, oversharing and comments on appearance,” according to an investigation by the school district.

Will he still work for the county?

County officials said Teitelbaum had planned to assume his job as deputy county administrator in December. His position would have overseen several pieces of county government, including Human Resources, MCAT public transit and public records.

According to a statement provided by Michael Barber, a school district spokesperson, Teitelbaum is still employed by the district. He asked the Manatee School Board to table his resignation during a Dec. 13 meeting — the same day the complaint was filed.

Teitelbaum declined to say whether he will choose to become a county employee.

“The future holds an independent third party investigation clearing my name and holding those responsible for the false allegations,” Teitelbaum said.

A county spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether county officials still expect to have Teitelbaum’s assume his position at a later date or whether they will consider other applicants for the job.

Mitchell Teitelbaum listens to the Manatee County Commission vote to appoint him as deputy county administrator on Nov. 29, 2022. After a sexual harassment claim was filed by a county employee, Teitelbaum is calling for an investigation into the “false allegation.”