Manatee schools on alert as rumors of threats across the U.S. spread on social media

Manatee County schools are on alert after threats spiked following last month’s shooting at a high school in Michigan and, more recently, social media rumors that warned of threats nationwide.

A series of TikTok posts discussed the unsubstantiated rumor that violence would take place at schools throughout the country on Friday. And two local threats — with at least one leading to an arrest — took place over the last several days.

In response, the School District of Manatee County sent a message to the families of middle and high school students on Thursday evening, assuring them classes would continue as normal.

“While these threats are a disruption to education in our schools, the School District and local law enforcement agencies take every threat seriously,” the message states. “Each threat is investigated, sources are identified and interviewed, and strict consequences occur.”

Kate Barlaug, the principal at Haile Middle School, informed parents of “a threat associated with our school” on Thursday.

In a message sent during the school day, Barlaug said the campus added extra security and worked alongside the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office to investigate, leading to at least one arrest.

“A suspect has been identified, interviewed and an arrest is being made,” the principal wrote. “While our students and campus are safe, the investigation is continuing and additional arrests could be made.”

“Please take this opportunity to emphasize to your students that anyone who makes a threat against a school, even in jest, is subject to extremely serious and even life altering criminal and school district consequences,” the message continues.

And on Wednesday, after law enforcement determined a threat against Parrish Community High School was not credible, the principal released a similar statement, warning students and families about the consequences of making school threats.

That could mean not only discipline at the school level, but also a felony charge against students who makes such a threat in Florida.

Story continues

Spikes in copycat or hoax threats at schools in the United States are common following a mass shooting at a school. Most recently these threats have followed the shooting at Oxford High School in Michigan, where a 15-year-old student is charged with killing four people and injuring seven others.

In the year after the Feb. 14, 2018, shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were killed and 17 others injured, there were more than 50 threats made against Manatee County schools.

In a statement posted on Twitter, the social media application TikTok said it was cooperating with law enforcement to investigate the rumors about potential violence at school.

“We’ve exhaustively searched for content that promotes violence at schools today, but have still found nothing,” TikTok said in an updated statement on Friday afternoon. “What we find are videos discussing this rumor and warning others to stay safe.”

“Local authorities, the FBI, and DHS have confirmed there’s no credible threat, so we’re working to remove alarmist warnings that violate our misinformation policy,” the update continues. “If we did find promotion of violence on our platform, we’d remove and report it to law enforcement.”

We handle even rumored threats with utmost seriousness, which is why we're working with law enforcement to look into warnings about potential violence at schools even though we have not found evidence of such threats originating or spreading via TikTok. — TikTokComms (@TikTokComms) December 16, 2021

How to report a threat

FortifyFL: By visiting getfortifyfl.com or downloaded the FortifyFL application, available on both Apple and Android, anyone can anonymously submit information about a possible school threat in Florida.

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office: 941-747-3011

Bradenton Police Department: 941-932-9300

Palmetto Police Department: 941-721-2000

Manatee School District: Call the Matzke Support Complex at 941-708-8800 and ask for someone from the Safety and Security Department.

And if there’s an immediate emergency, call 911.