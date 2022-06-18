Manatee sheriff's deputy arrested, fired after officials say he stalked ex-girlfriend

A Manatee County sheriff's deputy has been arrested and fired after officials said he stalked his ex-girlfriend.

William Fickey, 27, was charged with simple stalking on Friday, according to Manatee County jail records. Sheriff's officials said they received a complaint from the mother of Fickey's ex-girlfriend on June 13 that he was stalking the woman.

According to a news release the sheriff's office provided to local media but not the Herald-Tribune and reported by WWSB-TV, investigators found that Fickey contacted the victim repeatedly while deployed with the U.S. Army Reserve.

Fickey and the woman had broken up in October 2021, but after that he continued to contact her and made threatening statements, WWSB reported.

“Fickey did not respect the wishes of this victim, he ignored her numerous requests to leave her alone, and as a result, he willingly broke the law,” Sheriff Rick Wells said in a statement. “His actions are appalling, and his behavior is not acceptable conduct for an employee of the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.”

Officials said a criminal investigation and an internal affairs investigation are ongoing.

