Manatee sheriff's office: 16-year-old in critical condition after accidental shooting

A 16-year-old boy is in critical condition after being shot accidentally by his friend Tuesday afternoon in Bradenton, the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office says.

The victim’s friend, who is 15, was playing with a handgun Tuesday in the 900 block of 14th Street East when the gun accidentally went off, striking the victim, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the shooting at approximately 3:53 p.m. that day. The victim was transported to Blake Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

The victim's friend has been arrested and charged with attempted manslaughter, according to a Sheriff’s Office media release. He was booked into Manatee Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

Anne Snabes covers city and county government for the Herald-Tribune. You can contact her at asnabes@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter at @a_snabes.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Bradenton teen playing with gun shoots, injures friend, police say