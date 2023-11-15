Manatee Sheriff's office recommends charges for former administrator Scott Hopes

The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office has recommended charges for former Manatee County administrator Scott Hopes on Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office received multiple complaints about Hopes in February that alleged criminal violations of Florida’s public records, theft, and notary laws, according to a release from the sheriff's office.

Investigation results and relevant materials have been forwarded to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

Details from the case and the investigation were not released by sheriff’s representatives.

Please check back as this story is developing.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: Manatee Sheriff's Office investigates Scott Hopes after complaints