Manatees seek warm water at Fort Myers park as temperatures cool

As cooler temperatures set in, manatees make their ways up the Orange River to Manatee Park in Fort Myers.

Manatees congregate at Manatee Park on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. As cooler temperatures move through the area, manatees move to warmer waters. The water at Manatee Park is warmed by the FPL plant across the street.

The sea cows start gathering in large numbers at the park, 10901 Palm Beach Blvd., The water at the park is warmed by the Florida Power and Light plant across the street on State Road 80.

Peak viewing is now through March.

The mammals can't withstand water temps below 68 degrees for extended periods of time. It can cause them to get cold stress syndrome.

As they seek warmer waters, the move from the Gulf of Mexico into smaller bodies of water inland.

Manatees are considered threatened.

The park is open from 8 a.m. to sunset daily. Parking is $2 per hour or $5 for the day.

This article originally appeared on Fort Myers News-Press: Fort Myers' Manatee Park draws tourists as sea cows seek warm water