Manatees, turtles, surfboards or military? Here are Bay County's top 10 specialty car tags

Florida's Endless Summer license plate.

PANAMA CITY − There seems to be a specialty plate for just about any interest in Florida.

From endangered animals to universities, to professional sports teams and military branches of services, there are a lot to choose from. Specialty license plates cost $25 in addition to your standard vehicle registration fees. The fee goes to the organization the plate supports.

According to the Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, specialty plates can be ordered online or at local DMV offices, except for special-requirement plates, which require proof of eligibility before you can own one. Examples of those plates are the Medal of Honor, Silver Star and Distinguished Service Cross.

Top 5 in Florida

Ever wonder what the most popular specialty plates are? Well as of Dec. 1, the most popular plate in the state was the Endless Summer plate with 133,106 issued. Second was Helping Sea Turtles Survive with 107,946. It was followed by the University of Florida (92,387), the Miami Heat (75,206) and Florida State University (69,607).

And in Bay County?

Here's a look at the Top 10 Specialty license plates in Bay County:

Endless Summer. Plate Count: 2,313. Florida State University. Plate Count: 1847. Helping Sea Turtles Survive. Plate Count: 1751. University of Florida. Plate Count: 880. Protect Wild Dolphins. Plate Count: 782. Air Force. Plate Count: 731. Save Our Seas. Plate Count: 701. Fish Florida. Plate Count. 624. Vets of the U.S Armed Forces. Plate Count: 581. Protect Our Oceans. Plate Count: 487.

