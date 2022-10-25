Mancelona man pleads guilty to CSC

Oct. 25—BELLAIRE — A Mancelona man pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal sexual conduct as part of a plea agreement with the Antrim County Prosecutor's Office. A circuit court judge has canceled the man's bond.

Patrick Kenneth Fillmore Jr., 36, was arraigned in August on two felony counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, and one felony count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Court documents show Fillmore Jr. was accused of assaulting a teenage member of his extended family.

The case stems from a call made to law enforcement by another member of the teenager's family, on or about July 16, regarding what they reported as an assault early that morning or late the night before, court records show.

The caller's report was investigated by officers with the Antrim County Sheriff's Office, records show, and relate to an incident which the caller said took place in a Helena Township home.

Fillmore Jr. waived his right to a preliminary examination in 86th District Court and a magistrate bound the case over to 13th Circuit Court.

On Oct. 14, Fillmore Jr. accepted the plea agreement and pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct and two counts of third degree CSC, court records show.

These charges are punishable by up to 15 years in prison, according to the state criminal code.

Sentencing is scheduled Nov. 21 in front of Judge Kevin Elsenheimer.

Fillmore Jr. is currently in Antrim County's jail, records show.

This story was updated in response to reflect additional information added to court records. —Ed