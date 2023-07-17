Manchargedin Bridgeport mother's homicide to appear in court today

Jul. 17—The incident, described by police as a domestic violence homicide, occurred on April 6.

McKoy, the daughter of popular Jamaican reggae figure Ricky Trooper, was found shot and killed in a Vincellette Street condo around 11:20 a.m. Police also discovered her infant in the condo at the time of the killing, but the child was unharmed, Gilleran said.

McKoy and Francis had been dating when she died and police had been called in the past to deal with incidents involving the couple, according to Gilleran.

More than a week after the homicide, Bridgeport detectives confirmed on April 17 that Francis, also known as Ainsley Forbes, was in custody in Ohio.

Officers tried to conduct a traffic stop in Solon, Ohio, a suburb of Cleveland, and saw Francis trying to run away. Police chased and apprehended him, and later found a loaded firearm in the vehicle, Gilleran said.

Francis was being held in Ohio as a fugitive from justice up until his extradition, according to Gilleran. Members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force travelled to Cuyahoga County and took him into custody on Friday for McKoy's homicide.

