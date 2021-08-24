Manchester arrest leads to federal drug, gun, body armor pleas

Aug. 24—A New Britain man who was arrested in Manchester in December 2019 on charges that included possessing cocaine with the intent to sell it pleaded guilty Monday to federal drug, gun, and body-armor possession charges, Acting U.S. Attorney Leonard C. Boyle announced.

Hilary Anthony Browne, 31, entered the guilty pleas during a hearing held via teleconference before Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson, who sits in U.S. District Court in Hartford. Browne admitted possessing a gun after being convicted of a felony; possessing body armor after being convicted of a violent crime; and possessing cocaine with the intent to distribute it, records show.

The drug charge carries up to 20 years in prison, the gun charge carries up to 10 years, and the body-armor charge carries up to three years, according to the prosecutor.

The written plea agreement that would ordinarily set forth the sentence range recommended by federal guidelines wasn't immediately available in online federal court records today.

Sentencing is scheduled for Nov. 15 before Judge Janet C. Hall in U.S. District Court in New Haven. Browne remains free on $50,000 bond while awaiting sentencing, online court records show.

The prosecutor described the following events leading to Monday's guilty pleas:

In late 2019, federal and state authorities joined in investigating cocaine sales by Browne.

Manchester police arrested him with a small amount of cocaine on Dec. 20, 2019. Browne admitted to a police officer at that time that he had a gun, a bulletproof vest, and cocaine in his New Britain apartment, and he consented to a search of the apartment.

The search revealed those items, including a pill bottle containing 4.7 grams of cocaine.

Browne's record of felony convictions includes two first-degree robbery convictions in 2010 and convictions of third-degree burglary and first-degree failure to appear in court in 2008, according to the indictment in the case, returned in October by a federal grand jury in Hartford.

The state case stemming from Browne's drug arrest in Manchester remains pending in Manchester Superior Court. He is free on $75,000 bond in that case, and is due back in court Sept. 17.

