Manchester bank robber sentenced to 57 months in federal prison

Dec. 8—A Manchester man was sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for a three-month string of bank robberies in New Hampshire and Massachusetts earlier this year.

Eric Mohan, 48, was arrested last April as he was leaving the Service Federal Credit Union in Hampton, officials said.

Unbeknownst to Mohan, the FBI had identified his vehicle and tracked him to the credit union branch that day. Caught red-handed, he dropped a bag containing $10,659 and a demand note, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's office.

Mohan's robbery spree began on Feb. 11, when he robbed a Triangle Credit Union in Manchester, getting away with $2,070, officials said.

He went on to twice rob a Salem Five Bank in Tewksbury, Mass., as well as robbing a Northeast Credit Union branch in Lee and the Hampton credit union branch.

Mohan was sentenced Thursday to 57 months in federal prison.

In a statement, U.S. Attorney Jane Young said bank robbers such as Mohan "endanger the safety of the bank employees, the public and law enforcement officers who respond to these robberies." She said her office will continue to seek lengthy prison sentences in such cases "to protect the public and to deter others from committing this dangerous crime."

The case was investigated by the FBI's Boston division, with assistance from police in Tewksbury and Danvers, Mass.

Joseph Bonavolonta, special agent in charge at the FBI Boston, said Mohan was "a serial bank robber who terrorized innocent bank tellers and bystanders just trying to go about their daily lives, and his actions will no doubt have a lifelong impact on those involved."

"Today's sentence should send a clear message that if you rob a bank in this state, the FBI and our law enforcement partners will find you, arrest you and ensure you go to federal prison for a long time," he said.