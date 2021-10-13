Manchester bar closed since shooting hit with five citations

Oct. 13—Cheers & Beers, the Manchester bar and nightclub where a shooting took place last month, remains closed pending a hearing on five citations.

These citations include allegations of an employee drinking on the job and allowing patrons to "self-serve" alcoholic beverages, according to the New Hampshire Liquor Commission's Enforcement and Licensing Division.

The licensee requested a continuance for a hearing scheduled last Friday, according to a spokesman. A new date has yet to be established.

Cheers & Beers opened in late August in the spot previously occupied by Seasons on Elm at 1055 Elm St.

The citations from Sept. 25 include allegations that the business:

* Failed to maintain an orderly premise when an altercation led to a patron being shot inside the establishment

* Allowed an employee to consume alcoholic beverages while working;

* Allowed patrons to self-serve alcoholic beverages;

* Allowed patrons to smoke inside the establishment;

* Failed to attend a required training program within 45 days of licensure.

On Sept. 25, police officers were flagged down after the shooting inside the bar and found an injured man in an alleyway behind Cheers & Beers. The man was brought to Elliot Hospital.

Jordan Moura, 24, of Manchester, was later charged with attempted first-degree murder, first-degree assault with a firearm, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and falsifying physical evidence.