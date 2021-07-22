Manchester bishop accused of touching child in NY lawsuit

Jul. 22—A lawsuit filed in Suffolk County, New York, alleges the bishop of the Manchester diocese molested a child in the early 1980s.

According to a copy of the complaint posted online by WMUR-TV, the plaintiff was 12 years old in 1983, when Bishop Peter Libasci, then a priest in a Long Island church, put his hands on the child's genitals. The complaint alleges Libasci touched the child multiple times in 1983 and 1984.

At the time, Libasci worked at the Saints Cyril and Methodius Roman Catholic Church and the parish school, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiff attended the school from age 6 until age 13, the complaint states.

The school, church and the Sisters of Saint Joseph, who ran the school, are named as defendants in the suit along with Libasci. The complaint argues the school and church authorities should have done more to prevent sexual abuse.

The plaintiff is seeking compensatory and punitive damages exceeding $25,000.

In a statement, the diocese of Manchester said they had been informed of the lawsuit.

"At this time, the status of the Bishop remains unchanged, the statement read. "Following standard protocol, the matter has been reported to civil authorities."