Manchester bomber Salman Abedi murdered 22 in suicide attack, coroner rules

The Manchester Arena bomber died in a suicide attack that murdered 22 innocent victims, a coroner has ruled.

Salman Abedi, 22, died when he detonated a home-made device in the arena foyer at the end of an Ariana Grande concert in May 2017.

Coroner Sir John Saunders, who also chaired the Manchester Arena Inquiry, concluded Abedi's death was suicide while undertaking a terror attack.

Abedi's medical cause of death was given as blast injuries.

