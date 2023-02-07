Manchester boy, 5, who fell from third-story window last week dies, police confirm

Feb. 6—A 5-year-old Manchester boy who was airlifted to a Massachusetts hospital after falling out of a third-story window of a downtown apartment building has died, Manchester police confirmed Monday.

Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg confirmed the child's death. Asked if his department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy's death, Aldenberg would only say at this point "all indications are this is an accidental death."

No further information was available.

Around 2:26 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31, firefighters and an ambulance crew responded to the rear of 1436 Elm St. in downtown Manchester for a report of a child who had fallen from a third-story window.

Upon arrival, crews found a 5-year-old boy unconscious and suffering head trauma, Manchester District Chief Jonathan Starr said.

First responders began performing CPR on the boy, and the boy was transported by ambulance to Elliot Hospital where a trauma team had been activated.

The boy was stabilized and flown to a Boston-area hospital for additional treatment, officials said.