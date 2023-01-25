Manchester boy found badly burned and beaten has died, AG says

Jan. 25—A 7-year-old Manchester boy who authorities allege suffered burns and other injuries at the hands of his father has died.

On Jan. 17, emergency medical personnel responded to a report of a child in distress at an Eastern Avenue residence in Manchester. The youth, identified by police as 7-year-old Jaevion Riley, was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where officials say he died on Tuesday.

The Massachusetts medical examiner's office will conduct an autopsy on the child, New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen D. Aldenberg said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The final autopsy results are not expected for several months, pending additional studies," the statement read.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued a statement saying Jaevion was "taken from this world far too soon."

"His tragic death will be thoroughly investigated, and I am confident that justice will be served," Sununu said.

Riley was a first-grader at Weston Elementary School. Manchester Superintendent of Schools Jenn Gillis issued a statement saying school officials share the community's "outrage over this senseless violence, which has taken the life of a bright, young child."

"Our hearts go out to Jaevion's family and friends as they cope with this unimaginable tragedy," said Gillis. "As the Attorney General's Office and Manchester police continue to work on this case, our focus is on ensuring our students, staff and families have the support they need."

Gillis said beginning Thursday, the district will be adding extra counselors and the state Disaster Behavioral Health Response Team will be available to provide additional support.

For those seeking additional support, Gillis recommended Friends of Aine, a Manchester-based organization that provides support to children and families dealing with grief. A variety of resources are available on its website at https://friendsofaine.com/.



The boy's father, Murtadah Mohammad, 25, of the 100 block of Eastern Avenue, has admitted to hitting, scalding and striking his 7-year-old son with an electrical cord to discipline the boy for lying, according to court documents filed last week.

Mohammad was arrested Jan. 19 and charged with one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of falsifying evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.

First responders who answered the Jan. 17 emergency call reported the boy in full cardiac arrest, after he had lost consciousness and stopped breathing.

He had suffered significant burns to his face and body at some point during the week, officials said.

Doctors at Mass General found numerous other injuries, including bruised lips, a missing tooth, a torn section of mouth, a fracture at the base of his skull, burns over 15% to 20% of his body, bruising from hair-pulling, and loop marks with broken skin and underlying bruises on his legs and abdomen.

Dr. Alice Newton of MGH estimated 30 or more loop-type injuries, according to an affidavit.

Causes of the child's skull fracture and cardiac arrest were unknown.

Mohammad changed his accounts of what happened several times, and his son's injuries and evidence at their home did not appear to match his statements, according to court documents.

According to the court filing, Mohammad initially said he didn't see what happened. He said he put a pot of water on the stove to make oatmeal and soup and the boy was busy playing with his Oculus, a virtual reality video game headset, while Mohammad was taking a shower. Police found a blue pot with two handles on the kitchen floor.

The responding officer told Mohammad that several things were inconsistent with his statements: No oatmeal, soup or other foods were out or near the stove in preparation for cooking, and the boy's Oculus was neatly wrapped in its cord and tucked on a shelf in his bedroom, according to the court filing.

Mohammad, who was fully dressed and whose hair was dry when first responders arrived, didn't appear to have been in the shower, the documents said. No signs of anyone having showered were found in the bathroom.

Mohammad later stated that he had "put" the boy into the shower. He subsequently said that he told his son to get into the shower and that the boy was scared of him and would obey him.

According to a responding police officers' statement, "We asked Mohammad if he thought a child would get into a shower and remain there with water that caused extensive burning and he stated that he is sure (he) would, due to his fear of him."

At Elliot Hospital, where the boy was initially taken, a Manchester police detective asked to view the call log in Mohammad's cell phone. He turned his phone to show police, then turned it back and proceeded to delete the log, the documents said. Police seized the phone, believing it held evidence, and have applied for a search warrant to examine it.

On Jan. 18, Mohammad called police asking what he could do to help with the case and was asked to come in for a voluntary interview. His explanations of the boy's injuries didn't mesh with his initial accounts, and he changed his explanations repeatedly, according to the court filing. He ultimately stated that the sequence of events he first reported to police and during this interview were not correct.

After spanking did not stop his son from lying, Mohammad said he moved onto using a cord, according to the court filing.

On Jan. 18, police received an anonymous tip that Mohammad was in the process of loading many items into his car, which led an officer to believe he was preparing to leave the area because of the investigation.

The boy's mother previously had posted a photograph on Facebook of the boy in the ICU with a comment identifying Mohammad as being wanted and on the run, according to the court document. Mohammad was later located and arrested on Jan. 19.

Officials said more charges may be added as their investigation continues.

