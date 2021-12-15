Manchester cops and good Samaritans foil attempt to steal from the Whiting Bible Church

MANCHESTER - An Atlantic County man may be in trouble with more than the law after police said he tried to steal a catalytic converter from a van belonging to the Whiting Bible Church on Lacey Road.

A witness called police after he saw a man attempting to cut and remove the exhaust emission system from the church’s Ford van as it sat in the chapel’s parking lot, said Capt. Vincent Manco of the Manchester Township Police Department.

Charles Robinson, 35, of Egg Harbor Township, was later arrested and charged with criminal mischief, attempted theft and possession of burglary tools, following the foiled attempt to steal from the church, Manco said.

The witness had attempted to approach the man before he fled in a Ford F-150 pickup truck. A second witness managed to jot down the vehicle’s license plate number, Manco said.

Manchester Patrolman Brian Volk responded to the church about 3:25 p.m. and conducted a search of the area for the suspect’s vehicle. After interviewing the second witness, the license plate number was traced to a vehicle registered to Robinson’s address, Manco said.

Along with detectives from the Egg Harbor Township Police Department, Manchester Police Detectives Adam Guker and Victoria Raub went to the home in Atlantic County and surveilled the residence until the suspect showed up in the F-150, Manco explained.

Robinson was arrested and numerous tools and cutting instruments were recovered from the pickup, which were determined to have been used on the church’s van, he said.

Robinson was processed and released on a criminal summons pending a future court date, Manco said.

Manco said all motor vehicle owners should be aware of a trending increase in catalytic converter thefts.

“Catalytic converters from large gas engine vehicles, such as work trucks, recreational vehicles, box trucks and vans are commonly stolen, though ones from hybrid cars are also considered highly valuable,” Manco said. “These catalytic converters are part of your vehicle’s emission system and are valuable in the secondhand market. The damage from these thefts along with replacement costs can be in the thousands of dollars. Vehicles left unattended in lots, yards or clubhouses for any period of time are frequently targeted.”

Anyone in Manchester with information about these crimes or any other local crime is asked to contact its police department at 732-657-6111. Anonymous tips can be submitted online at www.manchesterpolicenj.com. Tips may also be submitted through private messages on the department’s social media pages, which include Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, Manco said.

