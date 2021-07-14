Manchester to create panel to look at reducing vehicle crime

Jul. 14—MANCHESTER — After several hours of discussion, data presentations, and public comment, the Board of Directors on Tuesday voted to establish a subcommittee to look at ways to reduce car thefts and vehicle-related crimes.

The board voted 8-0 for the resolution, and Mayor Jay Moran said he and Director Ellen Dougan will discuss the makeup of the subcommittee beginning this week.

COMMENTS ON CRIME

—Gigi Adduci, speaking about living in Manchester compared to New York:

"I feel like we're losing Connecticut. We've been here for a decade in Manchester ... to feel unsafe coming from the Bronx to here is ridiculous. I actually felt less safe here than I did walking any street in the Bronx."

—Chris Hopkins, a former Hartford police officer, speaking about the organized crime groups that are leading these car thefts:

"They're very well organized, and they're using juveniles. These kids know the system better than anyone sitting at this board right now — they know what's going to happen to them, which is nothing, because we treat these kids like they're shoplifting bubble gum from Walgreens."

—Elizabeth Kline, an assistant professor in residence at the University of Connecticut, speaking about the impact incarceration has on young people:

"It is widely accepted that people under 18 do not possess the same developmental level and psychological maturity as adults ... for those reasons, it's completely inappropriate for our response to something like a car theft to be the same for an adult as a person under 18."

—Linda Harris, speaking about the resolution regarding juvenile crime:

"No child should be chased through the streets of Manchester or any other town for stealing a car. There is a no-chase policy and there is a reason for that. It is not proven if you chase people that you will actually catch more people without harming the public."

Ahead of the vote, Police Chief William Darby told the board that the town has seen an increase in criminal activity involving young people.

After 114 motor vehicle thefts in 2019, Darby said Manchester saw 174 last year and has had 101 such thefts so far in 2021.

"So we're set to outpace what we did in our last year," Darby said.

He emphasized that the issue is not just in Manchester but is statewide. He said both the public and police officers are frustrated with the increase in crimes.

"We have seen just the total disregard for the safety of others on the road," Darby said. "It's only a matter of time before somebody gets killed."

Darby said that the state Police Officer Standards and Training Council in 2019 issued a new statewide policy regarding pursuit of criminals that restricts officers in chasing stolen vehicles.

"Another restriction is if we know or we think it's very likely a teenager is driving the car we're not allowed to pursue unless the person inside that car was involved in committing a violent act," Darby said.

Darby said there have been instances of car thieves taunting officers because they know the officer can't pursue them. In other cases, suspects have entered garages in broad daylight to attempt to steal vehicles. Police have seen an increase in smashed car windows, Darby said, possibly a reaction to more residents locking their vehicles.

The chief said he's seen an increase in residents arming themselves, which also could be related to the increase in crime. Last year the department received more than 1,000 pistol permit applications, several hundred more than it normally processes in a year.

"We have issued so many pistol permits in the last few years — I believe that people are arming themselves because they want to feel safe in their homes," Darby said. "I understand their concern, but I'm also concerned about that."

Even as someone with a lot of crime and criminal justice experience, Darby said, he was alarmed at the increases in such crime in town.

"I live in town, and I'm concerned for my family too," Darby said.

Increases in car thefts and break-ins have led residents and politicians in several communities, including Glastonbury, to call on state leaders to take action.

Director Brian Marois drafted a resolution that called for Gov. Ned Lamont to call a special session of the General Assembly to discuss ways to prevent such crimes at a state level, but ultimately supported the substituted language that established a local subcommittee instead.

The resolution states that Manchester has seen an increase in vehicle-related crimes, including burglary and thefts. Director Tim Bergin, who introduced the substituted language, said the new subcommittee would "discuss solutions to recent vehicle-related crimes and ... may work directly with the Manchester Police Department and state legislators in pursuit of their work."

Bergin said the new subcommittee would be able to meet with both local and statewide stakeholders to discuss what preventative measures can be taken at both levels.

