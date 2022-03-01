Manchester drug dealer faces life in prison in latest round of charges

Mar. 1—A Manchester man whose record includes three drug convictions faces up to life in prison following his arrest on 10 felony drug charges, according to recently issued indictments.

A Manchester police investigation allegedly connected Marcus Cherry, 43, to the delivery of 633 grams of fentanyl, 35 ounces of cocaine and 7.6 ounces of methamphetamine to a vehicle outside his West Side home.

The delivery figures prominently in indictments issued last month by a Hillsborough County grand jury. He faces charges that include conspiracy to sell a controlled drug, subsequent offense; drug enterprise leader; sale of a controlled drug, subsequent offense; possession of a controlled drug with intent to sell, subsequent offense.

Authorities have also moved for a civil forfeiture against Cherry for $274,000 and his 2020 Honda automobile.

The state of New Hampshire classifies the subsequent offense charges as special felonies that carry a maximum sentence of life in prison. The drug enterprise leader charge — which alleges that Cherry organized, supervised, financed or managed a for-profit drug enterprise — carries a sentence of 25 years to life.

Cherry has been in jail since his arrest in November on the charges.

His lawyer, Richard Guerriero of Concord, said Cherry will plead innocent when formally arraigned later this month.

"The trial is scheduled for December, and we look forward to resolving this at trial," Guerriero said.

The case is being prosecuted by the office of Attorney General John Formella, which handles large-scale drug prosecutions as well as homicides and white-collar crime.

"I think the indictments speak for themselves," said Jesse J. O'Neill, the assistant attorney general assigned to the case.

O'Neill acknowledged that few drug traffickers are sentenced to life in prison, but that is the maximum allowed for under state law.

Cherry has three convictions on his record: 2009 for cocaine sales; 1999 for cocaine and crack cocaine sales; and 1999 for possession of an unspecified controlled drug.

The indictments contain similar language and are unusual in their detail. They name three co-conspirators: Zoe Murphy, Justin Oliver and Joy Schofield.

The February grand jury indicted Murphy, 39, of Bow, on a single drug sales conspiracy charge. Schofield died earlier in February, and O'Neill said he's not aware if a final determination has been made on a cause of death.

Indictments allege that Cherry stored and sold drugs out of Murphy's Bow home at 58 Dicandra Drive. He allegedly did the same at Schofield's Manchester home.

Indictments say that Schofield and Murphy sold drugs on behalf of Cherry.

A key event in the indictments is Oct. 11, when an unidentified person placed a gray backpack in a vehicle parked near Cherry's home at 51 Cumberland St. The backpack contained the quantity of drugs spelled out in the indictment.

Murphy drove to the area, retrieved the backpack and drove away. On the day of Cherry's arrest, Nov. 4, Cherry allegedly possessed 110 grams of fentanyl.