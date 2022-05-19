Manchester drug dealer to lose 'trap house' as part of plea bargain

May 19—A confessed Manchester drug dealer will lose the East High Street 'trap house' that he owned and filled with tenants who used and sold drugs, federal authorities announced Thursday.

The forfeiture of the three-unit apartment building at 315 East High St. is part of a plea bargain worked out by federal prosecutors and Michael Cicciu, 42, who used to live at the address and is listed as the owner in city tax records.

The apartment building is near the corner of Malvern Street in the Janesville section of Manchester, one of the oldest neighborhoods in the city.

"There's lots of people pulling up, getting out of their cars and grabbing stuff hidden in the bushes," said Erik Blaise, whose bedroom looks out on the address. "There's been weird stuff going on there."

Blaise said he's lived on East High Street for about a year, which is after September 2020, when Manchester police arrested Cicciu in connection with activity going on at the address. Blaise said he feels safe in the neighborhood, which has an assortment of single family, two- and three-unit buildings.

Children often play on the street, he said.

According to authorities, Cicciu was living at the home between October 2019 and November 2020; during those 13 months, Manchester police executed eight separate raids.

"It's one of those instances where we looked at what's driving problems and zeroed in on that home," said Manchester police Lt. Matt Barter.

Most times, a raid shuts down drug activity in a neighborhood. But in this case, police would make arrests and the activity would resume, he said. Neighbors made numerous complaints, he said.

During the raids, police arrested residents for possession and sale of drugs such as heroin, fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine. Several assault rifles and a handgun were confiscated in the raid.

Street slang refers to such residences as 'trap houses.'

"Not only do drug traffickers sell deadly substances, but their unlawful activities damage the peace and security of our neighborhoods," said Jane Young, the top federal prosecutor in New Hampshire, in a statement.

Story continues

Cicciu pleaded guilty to possession of fentanyl with the intent to distribute and maintaining a drug-involved premises.

According to papers filed in U.S. District Court, prosecutors agreed to a 30-month prison sentence for Cicciu and forfeiture of the property.

Cicciu's lawyer, Chuck Keefe, said his client wants to put the matter behind him.

"He is disappointed it involved forfeiting property he spent his life savings buying, rehabilitating and renting," Keefe said. According to online property tax records, Cicciu purchased the property in June 2018 for $175,000.

The property appeared well kept on Thursday morning. A side yard included a newly planted flower garden, a lawn ornament of a sleeping dragon and a painted bench.

A man answering the door said he lived on the second floor and feels safe in the neighborhood. He said Cicciu is the landlord but does not live there.

"I'm not saying anything at all about that," when asked about Cicciu and allegations about drug dealing.

According to his court file, Cicciu is a drug user himself. While awaiting trial, he admitted using fentanyl and methamphetamine and not following up on drug treatment.

The address is also the last known hiding place of Paul Dimick, a member of the Gangster Disciples gang who killed a fellow gang member, Justin Lee, in September 2018. A manhunt of several days ended when police spotted Dimick leaving 315 East High St. and arrested him, according to court files.

Cicciu was charged with harboring a fugitive murderer, but those charges were dropped when the case moved to federal court.

The prosecution is under Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, which former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced in July 2018. The goal of Operation SOS is to combat drug overdoses and deaths attributed to fentanyl and other synthetic opioids.