Manchester drug dealer sentenced to five years

Jun. 3—Manchester resident Justin Stilson, 38, has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for trafficking charges involving fentanyl and methamphetamine, federal prosecutors announced.

Hooksett police discovered Stilson in the bathroom of a motel where they went to arrest a woman in September 2019, prosecutors said.

In a search, police found 122 grams of fentanyl and 102 grams of methamphetamine in Stilson's backpack.

Stilson was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Concord.

The prosecution is part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge, which was launched in July 2018, according to a statement issued by Jane Young, the U.S. Attorney for New Hampshire.