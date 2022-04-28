Manchester felon faces federal gun charge

A convicted felon from Manchester who authorities say was caught with a loaded Smith & Wesson in February faces a federal gun charge, the U.S. Attorney’s office said Thursday.

A federal grand jury on April 20 returned an indictment charging Elliott Otero, 32, with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, Tom Carson said. Otero pleaded not guilty before U.S. Magistrate Robert A. Richardson in Hartford Wednesday. He has been detained since his arrest on related state charges Feb. 25.

On that day, police said he had a loaded Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield pistol. Carson said he was not supposed to have a gun because of his criminal history, including felony convictions for firearm, robbery, and theft offenses.

State court records show Otero was arrested on more than a dozen charges that day, including three counts of first-degree reckless endangerment.

If convicted of the gun charge, Otero faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years, Carson said.

Christine Dempsey may be reached at cdempsey@courant.com.