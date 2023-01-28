Manchester felon gets two years for basement arsenal

Jan. 27—A felon who police say had multiple assault weapons, other guns, and large-capacity magazines in a hidden basement room in his Manchester home in April 2020 was sentenced Thursday to two years in prison under a plea bargain that brought two more felony convictions, records show.

DEFENDANT: Paul Andrew Bato, 56, who has lived on Birch Mountain Road in Manchester

CONVICTIONS: Illegal possession of an assault weapon, criminal possession of firearms and ammunition

SENTENCE: Eight years, suspended after two years in prison; three years of probation

Paul Andrew Bato, 56, had previously accepted the plea deal and been convicted in Manchester Superior Court of illegal possession of an assault weapon and criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition.

He had been free on $200,000 bond since the day after his arrest.

After he is released from prison, Bato will be on probation for three years, with the possibility of up to six more years behind bars if he violates release conditions.

The search of Bato's Birch Mountain Road home followed a family member's report to police that he was behaving in troubling ways, including talking constantly about guns, possessing and firing guns, and kicking a child, according to a report by Manchester police Detective Jason Moss.

The family member also reported that Bato had opened a false credit card account, believed to be for the purpose of ordering guns and ammunition in another person's name, Moss reported. Bato couldn't legally possess guns or ammunition due to at least one past felony conviction.

His most serious conviction was for second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, stemming from a crash on Burnside Avenue in East Hartford on Sept. 3, 2011, which killed bicyclist William Laramie, 56, of East Hartford. Bato was driving a red sports car when the accident occurred and had a blood alcohol level more than twice the legal limit for driving, authorities said.

The family member told police that Bato spoke of having a "false wall" installed in his basement, behind which he would store all his "gun stuff," Moss reported.

Another informant said Bato had built a similar hidden room in another house decades earlier, which he used to store guns and cultivate marijuana, according to police.

During the subsequent search, police identified the wall they believed concealed the hidden room and forcibly removed the drywall from the studs.

Behind it, they found "multiple shelves filled with containers, boxes, ammunition, butt stocks, barrels, scopes, upper and lower receivers, functional handguns wrapped in plastic with ammunition and identifiers of the type of weapon wrapped, rifles with scopes, firearm cleaning kits, materials and supplies to manufacture self-made ammunition, instructional books on how to alter weapons, drill bits, various firearm tools, and other items of evidence," the detective wrote.

In an April 2022 letter to Judge Sheila M. Prats, Bato's lawyer, Jeffrey C. Kestenband, outlined "mitigating factors."

The first was that Bato didn't use or threaten to use the weapons.

"He obviously did not give enough thought to the fact that he is precluded from possessing guns and ammunition, but his possession did not present a danger to anyone," Kestenband wrote.

He added that Bato hadn't engaged in criminal activity in the two years since his arrest.

Most of Bato's past convictions stem from "his past use of alcohol and marijuana," and none are violent, the defense lawyer wrote, explaining that the manslaughter conviction "did not involve intentional violence."

"Virtually his entire criminal history, moreover, is from more than 20 years ago," Kestenband added.

