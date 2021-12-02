Manchester fire at vacant house was arson, says Ocean County Prosecutor

MANCHESTER - A vacant house on Ridgeway Road was intentionally set ablaze over the weekend, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced Wednesday.

The probe into the arson on Sunday morning is ongoing and county investigators are now seeking assistance from the public, the Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement.

After the fire was extinguished, the Arson Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office, Ocean County Fire Marshal’s Office, Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation (CSI) Unit, and the Manchester Township Police Department’s Detective Bureau began an investigation into the cause of the fire, the statement said.

“The result of the scene examination determined that the cause of the fire was incendiary, and that the fire was intentionally set,” the statement said. “Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident and that there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community.”

Anyone who can provide information about the origin of the fire is asked to contact Detective Robert Kraft of the Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 2745; or Detective Richard Conklin of the Manchester Township Police Department at 732-657-2009, ext. 4211.

