Manchester house fire sends 2 people to hospital; ‘improperly discarded’ smoking material suspected as cause of blaze

MANCHESTER - Two people suffered injuries before they managed to escape from a house fire on Steiner Road on Tuesday morning, according to township police.

A preliminary investigation has determined that the blaze originated on the rear porch and was “possibly the result of improperly discarded smoking material into a trash receptacle,” said police Capt. Vincent Manco, a department spokesman.

The homeowner, Caroline Karmazin, 75, was hurt when she tried in vain to contain the blaze that would ultimately leave her house in ruins in the Holly Oaks neighborhood. As a result of her efforts, Karmazin suffered smoke inhalation and a burn to one of her hands, Manco said.

A 17-year-old girl inside the residence also suffered smoke inhalation. She was not identified. Both victims fled the home before police arrived at 8:53 a.m. and were taken to Monmouth Medical Southern Campus in Lakewood by ambulance from the Manchester Emergency Medical Services, Manco said.

When Manchester police arrived at the scene, smoke and flames could be seen coming from the rear exterior of the residence, he said.

As a result of the fire, the house “sustained extensive fire and water damage to the rear of the residence and the building inspector subsequently deemed the residence uninhabitable,” Manco explained.

Among those who were first at the fire was Robert Baran, director of Manchester’s emergency services. He and the police officers present “quickly utilized fire extinguishing devices to contain the flames until it could be fully extinguished by responding fire personnel,” Manco explained.

More Ocean County news: Island Heights cop charged with lying about firearm he owned after restraining order was issued, prosecutor says

In addition to the police and Manchester EMS, the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Company, Manchester Volunteer Fire Company, Whiting Volunteer Fire Company, Ocean County Fire Marshal, and the local Building Department and Office of Emergency Management, all responded to the scene, he said.

Story continues

The American Red Cross was also on site to assist the family.

Contact Asbury Park Press reporter Erik Larsen at elarsen@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Manchester NJ house fire sends two people, including teen, to hospital