Manchester man, 70, sentenced to 35 years in prison for sex crimes

Sep. 13—Manchester resident Nestor Roman has been sentenced to a minimum of 35 years in New Hampshire State Prison following his conviction on crimes associated with the sexual abuse of a child under the age of 13, Hillsborough County Attorney John Coughlin announced.

A jury found Roman, 70, of 343 Auburn St., Manchester, guilty of pattern aggravated felonious sexual assault, attempted rape and two misdemeanor sexual assault charges in June. The abuse took place over a seven year period, prosecutors said.

A judge sentenced him to 35 years to life last week, Coughlin announced.