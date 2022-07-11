Manchester man accused of hitting women, house with vehicle fleeing fight scene

Jul. 11—A Manchester man was arrested over the weekend after police claim he ran over a group of women, crashed a vehicle into a house on the city's West Side, and abandoned a dog in an attempt to evade capture.

David Hamilton, 24, of Manchester, was arrested Monday on several charges including three counts of second-degree assault, disobeying a police officer, three counts of conduct after an accident, and cruelty to animals, Manchester police said in a news release.

Officers responding to a report of a fight on the West Side in the area of 495 Dubuque St. around 3 a.m. Sunday reported seeing Hamilton allegedly walk away from a group of about 20 people, get into a vehicle, and accelerate in the direction of a group of females, officers said.

"The vehicle collided with the females as well as a parked car," police said in a statement. "The driver did not stop, but continued to reverse, and ran the females over."

Three victims were taken to Elliot Hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Police claim after Hamilton drove away from the scene, he allegedly crashed into a house on Wayne Street and took off on foot, leaving a small dog in the wrecked vehicle.

Hamilton was later tracked down and taken into custody.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

Paul Feely is the City Hall reporter for the New Hampshire Union Leader and Sunday News. Reach him at pfeely@unionleader.com