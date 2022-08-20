Manchester man accused of prostituting woman for bond money

Aug. 20—A Manchester man is accused of persuading a woman to engage in prostitution last fall — and twice threatening to assault her — as he tried to raise money to bond himself out of jail.

Richard Lee Jackson, 34, whose address is listed in court records as 191 Spencer St., Room 1110, is charged with trafficking in persons, first-degree promoting prostitution, and second-degree threatening, Hartford Superior Court records show. The address is that of the former Hawthorne Suites, which is being converted to apartments.

DEFENDANT: Richard Lee Jackson, 34, who is known as "Rocky" or "Uhaul Man," according to police, and whose address is listed in court records as 191 Spencer St., Room 1110, in Manchester

CHARGES: Trafficking in persons, first-degree promoting prostitution, second-degree threatening in major case; numerous charges, many drug-related, in other cases

STATUS: Held on $270,800 bond; next due Monday in Hartford Superior Court; due in other courts on later dates

Jackson is being held in lieu of $270,800 bond in the medical isolation unit of the MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield, according to online Department of Correction records.

He is facing a number of criminal and motor-vehicle cases in addition to the prostitution case, several of them involving drug charges, online court records show.

Trafficking in persons is punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

An affidavit by Manchester police Officer Samantha Amodeo outlines evidence against Jackson in the prostitution case consisting largely of telephone calls from an unidentified jail that officials recorded last September and October.

The officer's affidavit recounts no police interview with the woman Jackson is accused of victimizing.

Jackson's lawyer, J. Patten Brown III, called that "really odd." Brown also questioned how Jackson — who is known as "Rocky" or "Uhaul Man," according to police — could make anyone do anything while he was in jail.

The officer wrote in her affidavit that, based on the recorded telephone conversations between Jackson and the woman, "it appeared the two are discussing the female's attempt to advertise herself as an escort/prostitute. Richard encourages her to continue these acts to fund his bail."

In a Sept. 30 conversation with the woman about attempts to get Jackson out of jail, the officer quotes Jackson as saying, "You'd literally have to do like 10 dates, the big ones." The term "dates" is often used to refer to encounters between prostitutes and their customers.

During a conversation the next day, Jackson and the woman jointly contacted a bail-bondswoman, who said Jackson would need to make a $3,000 down payment on a bond. During the conversation, Jackson asked jokingly, "Do you take a prostitute as a payment?" the officer reported.

Later conversations suggest that Jackson was growing unhappy with the pace of the fundraising.

In an Oct. 4 conversation, the woman told Jackson she had made "$230, only two people showed up."

"I can't believe how slow it's been," Jackson said in a subsequent conversation recounted by the officer. "I been sitting here all day and night thinking you made $1,200."

"I'm sorry baby," the woman replied.

In a conversation the next day, the woman told Jackson she had made more than $500.

"Yo, when I get home, I'm going to punch you right in your mouth," he replied, according to the officer.

In explaining the promoting prostitution charge, the officer wrote that Jackson had compelled the woman "by intimidation to engage in prostitution when she had never done so prior to Richard's incarceration."

