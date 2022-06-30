Manchester man accused of throwing 'large boulders' at people, cars at Mall of NH

Jun. 30—A Manchester man is facing criminal charges after police claim he threw boulders at cars and people at the Mall of New Hampshire Tuesday night.

Malou Mayuol Roric, 38, was arrested on charges including reckless conduct with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief, according to Manchester police. Roric had active bail conditions from a past arrest, and was subsequently charged with breach of bail, police said.

Officers responding to a report of someone throwing rocks at the Mall of New Hampshire on South Willow Street in Manchester around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday spoke with a motorist who said she had stopped for a pedestrian when a man suddenly threw a rock at her, police said.

The victim described the rocks as "large boulders" and told police she was worried about someone getting seriously hurt.

The suspect, who police later identified as Roric, also allegedly threw rocks at two additional cars and a group of juveniles that walked by.

There were no reported injuries. Police didn't say if any vehicles sustained significant damage.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.