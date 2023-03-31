Manchester man admits federal fentanyl, gun crimes

Mar. 31—A man who had considerably more than 250 grams of fentanyl and a loaded 9mm handgun in his Manchester apartment in June — and has admitted to police that he was involved in a shootout in Hartford several months earlier — pleaded guilty Wednesday to federal drug and gun crimes, authorities announced.

Eduardo Colon, 34, who lived in an apartment at 345 Buckland Hills Road, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Hartford to possession of more than 40 grams of fentanyl with the intent to distribute it and possession of a firearm after being convicted of a felony.

Sentencing has yet to be scheduled, U.S. Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery said.

There is a disagreement between the two sides in the case as to which criminal history category Colon fits into under federal guidelines, and the sentence recommended as a result, according to Colon's written plea agreement.

Depending on which criminal history category Judge Omar A. Williams adopts at the sentencing, the guidelines may recommend a sentence from 87 to 125 months, or 7 1/4 years to almost 10 1/2 years.

In any case, both sides reserve the right to argue for a sentence outside the range recommended by the guidelines, with the defense relying on his "mental health and medical issues."

The sentence can't be less than five years, the mandatory minimum for the drug crime.

Colon has been held without bond since his arrest during a June 3 search of his apartment by the FBI-led Northern Connecticut Gang Task Force, records show.

In denying him release on bond during the case, U.S. Magistrate Judge Robert A. Richardson said he was facing state gun charges.

When he was arrested in the gun case on Feb. 16, 2022, Colon told investigators that he had the gun because he was involved in a shootout a few days earlier on Pawtucket Street in Hartford, according to an affidavit by Manchester police Officer John Decker, a gang task force member.

An informant told Hartford police narcotics detectives around June that a person known as "E," for Eduardo, was using a Manchester residence to sell large quantities of fentanyl, the officer reported.

The informant used $1,200 in FBI money to buy about 1,000 white wax paper sleeves containing a white powdery substance that later tested positive for fentanyl, the officer reported. The deal that took place in the pickup truck Colon was using in a parking lot a short distance from his apartment, the officer added.

Later that same day, June 3, investigators got a state search warrant and entered Colon's apartment. They had assistance from the Capitol Region Emergency Services Team, a SWAT team, but Colon was cooperative.

When investigators said they had a search warrant, he interrupted and said, "This is unnecessary. ... I know why you're here. ... I'll work with you. ... I'll show you where everything is," the officer reported.

He proceeded to indicate that the fentanyl was in a shopping bag on the floor inside a bedroom doorway and that the gun was in a Louis Vuitton bag in the family room, both of which proved to be accurate, according to the officer.

Still, Colon's history leaves authorities wary of him.

Richardson wrote in his June decision ordering Colon held without bond that he has "a fairly lengthy criminal history, which includes a conviction for possession with intent to distribute."

For updates on Glastonbury, and recent crime and courts coverage in North-Central Connecticut, follow Alex Wood