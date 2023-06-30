Manchester man arrested for alleged sex crimes against several children

A Manchester man accused of sexually assaulting several children turned himself into police on Thursday.

50-year-old Wayne Haggie is charged with seven counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault pattern, four counts of sexual assault, one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault, three counts of felony indecent exposure/lewdness, and three counts of certain use of computer services prohibited.

Manchester Police say they received a report in April that a child under the age of 13 had been sexually assaulted by a man she knew, later identified as Haggie.

A subsequent investigation showed Haggie allegedly committed sex crimes against more than one child and allegedly sent them sexually-explicit photos.

He was held on preventative detention and will be arraigned in Hillsborough Superior Court-North.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

