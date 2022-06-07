Manchester man arrested for alleged threats to ‘shoot up’ Manchester Community College

A Manchester man was arrested after reported threats of violence directed at Manchester Community College, according to the police.

The Manchester Police Department was notified on May 23 that Darius Burke, 27, made threats to harm himself and others over the phone, police said in a release.

The caller reported that Burke allegedly said he was going to “shoot up” Manchester Community College and then harm himself, according to police. It was also reported he allegedly said he would not be satisfied with his life until he goes through with his plan, police said.

According to police, officers immediately made efforts to speak with Burke and located him. When confronted about the statements, he admitted to having thoughts related to what was reported, police said.

In the following days, additional information was gathered by officers investigating the threats made by Burke, police said. Police said Burke was the subject of multiple incidents during which he allegedly made threats to harm himself and others.

Based on a pattern of behavior and the specific threats of violence, officers obtained an arrest warrant and a risk protection order for Burke, which were both approved, police said. The order prevents a person from having or getting firearms, deadly weapons or ammunition if they are at immediate risk of causing personal injury to themselves or another person.

On Monday, Burke was taken into custody , placed under arrest and charged with second-degree breach of peace and second-degree threatening, police said.

Burke initially was held in lieu of $100,000 bail and appeared in court on Tuesday, according to police. Burke was released after he posted bond, police said. Burke will be monitored by a GPS bracelet until his next appearance in court, and the risk protection order remains active, police said.

According to police, Manchester Community College and MCC police were made aware of the statements made by Burke and were notified of his release on Tuesday.